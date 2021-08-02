Volkswagen South Africa Still Considering The Local Introduction Of Standard Golf 8 Range
Volkswagen South Africa has launched the new Golf 8 GTI and confirmed that the 8 R variant will arrive in the first quarter of 2022.
What about the regular offerings from the range?
According to TopAuto who spoke to VWSA, the regular Golf 8 range is still being considered for a local introduction and has not been confirmed.
“Volkswagen’s Golf 8 strategy in South Africa focuses on the performance attributes of the Golf,” the company told the publication.
“Volkswagen is still investigating the feasibility of launching other derivatives in the Golf 8 range,” said the company.
This seems a bit odd to us but maybe they think the market may be a bit saturated thanks to models like the T-cross, T-Roc and upcoming Taigo?
We will keep you posted on anything related to the new VW Golf 8 range.