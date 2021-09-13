News

Luxurious Range Rover Based Land Rover Defender Under Consideration

By Zero2Turbo
Rendering via Autocar

The Defender range will soon be joined by the largest variant the 130 model but Land Rover is already investigating plans to turn the Defender nameplate into a model range in its own right.

According to Autocar, there is a new luxurious version based on the next Range Rover’s underpinnings under consideration as well as a pick-up (bakkie) variant of the current standard model.

Related Posts

Range Rover Sport SVR Ultimate Edition Revealed

Rumour: Land Rover Working On Defender SVR Packing Over 600…

The publication understands that the range-topping Defender is being planned and will make use of the new MLA platform. This very sophisticated platform will make its debut underpinning the all-new Range Rover at the end of the year and will also find its way into the next-gen Range Rover Sport, Velar and the Discovery 6.

The MLA platform is known as a ‘flex’ platform with an electric bias and has been designed to be “highly capable off-road” but also to deliver exceptional refinement in road use.

The luxury Defender will more than likely sport a less rugged-style interior but distinguish itself from the forthcoming Range Rover’s.

Is this a little too much for the Defender range or will it be well received? We think it may knock sales of the Discovery range even further but that is for the clever people at JLR to decide.

Source Autocar
You might also like
News

Range Rover Sport SVR Ultimate Edition Revealed

News

Rumour: Land Rover Working On Defender SVR Packing Over 600 HP (447 kW)

News

Manhart Land Rover Defender Packs 505 HP (377 kW)

Driven

Driven | Range Rover Sport SVR Carbon Edition

News

Startech Give Land Rover Defender Extra Body and Wheel Size

News

Land Rover Defender V8 Pricing for South Africa

Comments
WhatsApp WhatsApp us