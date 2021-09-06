Porsche Reveal Mission R Concept Study Race Car Packing 1,073 HP (800 kW)

Porsche is showing no sign of slowing down on their electrifying drive and have now shown their first EV race car. The Mission R concept is Porsche’s vision for a future zero-emissions race car built from sustainable materials and offering track performance that rivals its most powerful and best prepped combustion-powered competitors.

The Concept is powered by new generation motors which deliver a peak output of 1,073 hp (800 kW) in a mode they call qualification mode. With power being sent to all four wheels, it can sprint to 100 km/h (62 mph) in just 2.5 seconds and run to a top speed of 300 km/h (186 mph). On the track, the Mission R is said to match the performance of a 911 GT3 Cup car.

Unlike the Taycan, the Mission R features a single gear, because the use of rolling start in most privateer-level racing events removes the need to optimise acceleration from a standstill. There is also an F1-style Drag Reduction System to reduce downforce, although because the car is intended for customer racing Porsche has twinned it with a two-stage rear wing and adjusting flaps on the front wing that help to balance the stability of the car to make it easier for amateur drivers to control.

The racer sports a carbon fibre roll cage that is built directly into the bodywork, which helps to reduce both the weight and size of the car, particularly saving space in the roof. Current motorsport rules require cars to be fitted with steel roll cages, although Porsche hinted it hoped that might change before any production version of the car is launched.

At this point, Porsche has no plans to bring this particular concept car to production. A very similar car, though, implementing technologies seen in the Mission R can be expected in the near future as a customer race car.