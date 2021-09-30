Techart Drops Roof With 789 HP (588 kW) GTstreet R Cabriolet

After the GTstreet R which is based on the 992 series Porsche 911 Turbo and 911 Turbo S, German tuner Techart unveiled the Cabriolet version. The coupe and cabriolet variants of the GTstreet R will be produced in a limited number of 87 units.

On the exterior, the tuned 911 sports a carbon fibre body kit which can be ordered in either matte, glossy or forged. This includes extensions for the bumpers, fenders, and side sills, GT3 RS-style fender gills, a new bonnet with two inlets, a rear spoiler plus dual tailpipes for the stainless-steel sport exhaust system with valve control.

The visual updates are identical to the fixed-top variant besides the spoiler that looks significantly smaller.

The 3.8-litre flat-six is gifted a new pair of turbochargers and with some updated software for the engine and gearbox, the output climbs to 789 hp (588 kW) and 950 Nm (701 lb-ft) of torque.

The tuner will drop your ride by 25 mm (1 inch) with the help of sports springs, or anywhere between 5-30 mm (0.2-1.2 inches) if the customer chooses the new coilover kit.

If you fancy taking this to tear up your local circuit, you can also add the optional Clubsport Package which includes performance seats, a roll cage, and fully adjustable coil-over suspension.

Rounding off the list of upgrades are 20 and 21-inch centre-lock wheels with or without carbon fibre aero discs, one- or two-tone paint finishes, and various interior enhancements like Alcantara, leather, heritage fabrics, and carbon fibre.

These upgrades certainly don’t come cheap as the kit starts from €73,000, which is a little bit more than a new Porsche 718 Boxster S in Germany.