Tesla Model S Plaid Grabs Production EV Lap Record at Nurburgring

By Zero2Turbo

Tesla CEO, Elon Musk has revealed that the Tesla Model S Plaid has set a blistering Nurburgring lap time of 7:30.909.

The first time we saw the EV testing at the famed German circuit was two years ago and now a picture shared by Musk on Twitter confirms just how fast the range-topping Model S is.

There are two times shown which if we were to guess are the two lengths of the circuit. It seems that the 7:30.909 lap was set on the 20.6 km (12.8 miles) version of the circuit while the 7:35.579 was set on the longer 20.832 km (12.94 miles) course that has been more commonly used since 2019. It is usual for lap times on the longer circuit to be 4-6 seconds slower.

Back in 2019, the Porsche Taycan Turbo S grabbed the EV record with a time of 7:42.3 on the shorter circuit which means the Model S has obliterated that by 12 seconds.

According to Musk, the Model S Plaid used for the record run was completely unmodified and sourced directly from the factory. He added that a Model S Plaid modified with new “aero surfaces, carbon brakes & track tires” will soon set a lap time which will likely be even faster.

