BMW M135i xDrive Now Sharper With Tweaked Suspension

BMW has decided to update their M135i xDrive for even sharper dynamics.

Most of the changes occur underneath the skin as the camber values for the front wheels have been increased to “optimize absorption of lateral forces when powering through corners”. The model also benefits from new suspension mounts as well as retuned springs and dampers.

This certainly sounds like a very small update but the manufacturer says that it results in a “significant improvement in roll behaviour in corners, which has a further beneficial effect on steering feel when the car’s sporting abilities are put to the test.”

The tweaks also “optimized traction enables drivers to explore the car’s performance limits with confidence, especially when cornering at extremely high speeds.”

The hot hatch now comes with a new soundtrack thanks to a dual exhaust system with reduced backpressure. This “conveys the signature four-cylinder engine note of a BMW M model to those onboard more authentically than ever.”

Wrapping up the changes are some new “particularly striking paint finishes” like non-metallic Sao Paulo Yellow (seen here) as well as Frozen Orange and Frozen Pure Grey.

Power remains unchanged which means the turbocharged 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine develops 302 hp (225 kW) and 450 Nm (332 lb-ft). Power is sent to all four corners through the eight-speed automatic transmission which enables the M135i xDrive to hit 100 km/h (62 mph) in 4.8 seconds, before hitting a top speed of 250 km/h (155 mph).