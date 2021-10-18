Hybrid Audi R8 or EV Coming In 2023 Says Report

It has been quite some time since we heard anything about the Audi R8 and last we spoke, the future of the supercar looked pretty bleak.

Earlier this year, Audi’s global chief of sales and marketing, Hildegard Wortmann, confirmed a new R8 is apparently not in the cards for 2021.

A new report coming out of Auto Bild in Germany could give the R8 fans a little glimmer of hope as they suggest we can expect an all-new R8 as early as 2023.

They continued to note that the new supercar will more than likely be powered by the well known twin-turbo 4.0-litre V8 which would mean bye-bye to the eargasmic naturally-aspirated Audi R8 era. This V8 is used in a wide variety of Volkswagen Auto Group models, from Audi RS models to the Lamborghini Urus and can deliver as much as 641 hp (478 kW).

The German publication reckons the 2023 Audi R8 will deliver around 700 horses (515 kW) with some form of hybrid assistance. It will likely be the same system that will power the updated Lamborghini Urus.

Auto Bild did note that we should not rule out an all-electric model especially considering how EVs are quickly becoming very mainstream.

For now, there is no official confirmation from Audi if they will continue the R8 bloodline. It seems that we’ll have to wait a few years to know if they will push through with it.