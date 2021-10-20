Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS Completes Final Testing With Debut Next Month

We would not exactly call the Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS a well-kept secret but we can confirm we are outrageously excited to see this track-focused model in the flesh and hopefully get behind the wheel in the future.

Today, Porsche announced that the new sports car is completing its final testing ahead of its debut sometime next month. They also provided photos of the range-topping model showing the typical RS elements we love so much.

As expected, there is a very prominent looking spoiler and the front end, although quite simple looks even more aggressive.

“During development, we gave the 718 Cayman GT4 RS everything that characterises a genuine RS: lightweight construction, more downforce, more power and, of course, an even higher level of responsiveness and feedback to driver inputs. The fantastic lap time of the Nordschleife is impressive proof of how clearly noticeable these improvements in driving dynamics are,” says Directors GT Model Line, Andreas Preuninger. “Our customers can look forward to a pure driver’s car that makes a thrilling driving experience an absolute priority.”

As expected, this new creation is wicked fast on the track and it was confirmed with a 7:04.511 lap of the shorter Nürburgring-Nordschleife circuit. This is 23.6 seconds quicker than the already capable Cayman GT4 but it should be mentioned that Porsche modified the car for driver safety, adding a racing seat and Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 R tyres, though the tyres will be an available option.

The powertrain remains a little mystery at the moment but we are expecting it to pack the 4.0-litre flat-six engine we know and love. In the GT4 it delivers 414 hp (308 kW) and 418 Nm (309 lb-ft), though it’s rumoured to make as much as 500 hp (372 kW) in the GT4 RS. The impressive lap time suggests the GT4 RS is packing a performance punch.

“The 718 Cayman GT4 RS is an uncompromising driving machine. It feels as nimble as a go-kart on mountain roads, yet is impressively stable and well-balanced on the racetrack. Otherwise, such a lap time wouldn’t even be possible,” says Jörg Bergmeister the man behind the wheel for the Nürburgring lap.

We cannot wait for this!