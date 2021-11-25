NewsSouth Africa

Audi e-tron Range Pricing for South Africa

The start of retail for the fully electric range from Audi is just around the corner which means we get pricing for those who are interested.

As part of the pre-launch phase to Audi’s electric vehicle strategy, South African customers are now able to reserve their e-tron model of choice at one of Audi’s ten e-tron Dealerships nationwide. These dealers include three outlets in Johannesburg, another three in Pretoria and two Dealerships in both Cape Town and Durban. The ten Audi e-tron Dealerships will also be equipped to allow for fast electric vehicle charging and will be accessible to the public. This charging infrastructure ranges from DC 50 to 75 kW.

The e-tron model range includes the following performance credentials:

ModelBattery (kWh)Power (kW)Torque (Nm)Range (km)*0 to 100 km/h
e-tron 5595300664369 – 4405.7
e-tron 55 Sportback95300664372 – 4535.7
e-tron S Sportback95370973347 – 3784.5
e-tron GT93.4350630452 – 4884.5
RS e-tron GT93.4440830433 – 4723.6
* According to WLTP

The Audi e-tron range will be available for sale in the first quarter of 2022 and will be priced as follows at launch, inclusive of the Audi Freeway Plan (5 years, 100 000 km) and a battery warranty of 8 years, 160 000 km:

  • e-tron 55 advanced – R1,990,000
  • e-tron 55  S line – R2,045,000
  • e-tron 55 Sportback S line – R2,115,000
  • e-tron S Sportback – R2,425,000
  • e-tron GT – R2,715,000
  • RS e-tron GT – R3,300,000

A special e-tron 55 launch edition model is currently planned and will be communicated closer to retail.

