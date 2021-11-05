Mansory Go Wild With Wings On The Aston Martin DBX

In recent times, Mansory has shown some sort of restraint in keeping things slightly more subtle but it seems they have reverted back to their wild side with their package for the Aston Martin DBX.

The Aston SUV already looks low-slung but Mansory has made it look even lower thanks to a huge set of 24-inch wheels which have been optimized to help vent the brake system. The lowered look is combined with a cosmetic overhaul giving the DBX new, bold front and rear fascias and several new carbon-fibre components.

Sure the widebody kit makes a bold statement but the dual spoiler offering at the rear is the wildest part of the package. Both are carbon fibre, though one is located on the roof while the other is located lower on the tailgate. They’re functional, too, working alongside the new rear diffuser to improve its on-track performance.

Mansory did not leave the twin-turbo V8 untouched and as a result, it now punches out 800 hp (596 kW) and 1,000 Nm (737 lb-ft) of torque thanks to the larger turbochargers they installed. Thanks to this, it can apparently hit 100 km/h (62 mph) in 3.8 seconds before running to a top speed of 325 km/h (201 mph).

As usual, this Mansory creation makes a statement and that is what they are about. At least they will not get sued for this one as Aston Martin has not revealed a hotter “FXX K type” version of the DBX.