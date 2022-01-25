2026 Could See BMW 4 Series and 8 Series Merge Back To 6 Series

It is evident that the demand for coupes and even convertibles has declined over the last couple of years as people are buying more practical offerings.

BMW could be heading down a similar path to Mercedes especially if the rumour from Australian publication WhichCar is accurate.

The publication claims that the 4 Series Coupe and Convertible and the 8 Series Coupe and Convertible will not live to see another generation. Instead, the two families will apparently morph into the 6 Series lineup from 2026.

Sure the 6 Series is still around with the oddly shaped Gran Turismo offering but we think it is only a matter of time until that is phased out and an all-new 6 Series lineup is phased in.

WhichCar did not mention anything about the 4 Series Gran Coupe but did note that the 8er Gran Coupe may in the future become a member of the 7 series lineup.

As always, nothing is set in stone with these bold claims so take this report with the proverbial pinch of salt.