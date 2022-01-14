BMW M Betters Mercedes-AMG In Sales In 2021

BMW’s M Division is on a role when looking at its main rival Mercedes-AMG as it has outsold the brand from Stuttgart for the third year in a row.

Last year, the M division sold 163,542 cars, compared to the 145,979 cars sold by Mercedes-AMG. This follows the previous two years, in which BMW M also outsold AMG, giving the M Division further bragging rights.

Both these brands did rather well in 2021 despite the Covid pandemic and global chip shortage as sales increased compared to 2020. In fact, Mercedes-AMG sales increased by 16.7 percent while BMW M sales went up by 13.4 percent giving AMG the title of “biggest bounce back” or whatever you would like to call it.

“This track record is the perfect start to the anniversary year for us. For the 50th anniversary of the brand, the letter M is stronger than ever. With our first independent model since the legendary BMW M1, we are completely reinterpreting the high-performance automobile segment. The BMW XM combines expressive design and progressive luxury in the interior with an incomparable driving experience between outstanding performance and almost noiseless gliding in all-electric driving mode. It thus conveys a unique form of sovereignty and at the same time points the way to the future of our brand.” said BMW CEO Frank van Meel.

While the new M3 and M4 caused huge controversy when revealed, they have contributed massively to the impressive sales figures. “The response to the new generation of BMW M3 and BMW M4 has been simply overwhelming. We can therefore assume that the demand for these iconic sports cars will continue to grow in 2022,” said BMW M head of customer sales Timo Resch.

Will BMW M continue to beat its main rival in sales this year? It will certainly be interesting finding out.