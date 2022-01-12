Mercedes Could Be Killing Off All Wagons by 2030

When it comes to wagons, Mercedes generally does it best and although they have formed part of the brands’ range for decades, it is being reported that they have lost faith in the body style and will ditch all of them from its lineup by 2030.

Automobilewoche claims that the CLA Shooting Brake will be no longer from 2025 with no successor while the E-Class will be the last with no wagon variant for the next generation.

Demand in China and USA, its two largest markets in the world has decreased rapidly so the manufacturer will streamline its offerings because of the big investments it’s making in electric vehicles.

Customers who are after something a little more practical like a wagon will have to look at something like a high-riding SUV-sedan.

We think this may need to be taken with a pinch of salt as we have seen Porsche successfully introduce an electric wagon, the Taycan Cross Turismo.