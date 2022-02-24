Artist Blows Up Lamborghini Huracán To Sell 999 Videos Of Shrapnel as NFTs

If you have not heard about NFTs by now then you have probably not heard about a Lamborghini but for those who have, this one may grab your attention.

One artist who goes by the name “Shl0ms” just blew up a Lamborghini Huracán and is now selling highly detailed videos of 888 of the supercar’s remains as individual NFTs via auction. Pricing starts at 0.01 Ether apiece.

Another 111 so-called “$CAR” NFTs exist, for a total of 999, but they’re being held for the team behind the elaborately choreographed explosion, as well as the investor behind the whole project.

The NFTs relating to videos of the largest bits of shrapnel are considered the most prized and will go to the highest bidders on the auction.

That blow-up was more complex than you’d imagine, with the artist mentioning how carefully charges needed to be placed to avoid obliterating the Huracan too much. We doubt, based on the video evidence below, that the Lambo was left in exactly 999 pieces after the boom, but hey, 999 feels like a nice, cool number, doesn’t it?