BMW M240i xDrive Quicker Than Claimed

Right now, the new BMW M240i xDrive is at the top of the range in the 2 Series lineup and for those who only care about the upcoming M2, this will more than likely keep you entertained until the full-fat M car arrives later this year.

AutoTopNL got their hands on the new M240i xDrive and as always hit the Autobahn for some top speed and acceleration runs.

Using Dragy, the driver managed to get the little Bimmer to 100 km/h (62 mph) in just 4.07 seconds which is substantially quicker than the BMW-claimed 4.3 seconds.

This particular model is the European spec which means it pushes out 369 hp (275 kW) down from the regular spec (including us in SA) which develops 382 hp (285 kW). One can assume that a version with the full output will be able to hit the 4-second flat mark from 0 to 100 km/h but we will have to see if someone can confirm that.

The M240i went on to complete the 100 to 200 km/h (62 to 124 mph) task in 10.06 seconds. Flat out, the digital speedometer was showing 253 km/h (157 mph), albeit the real speed was 241 km/h (150 mph).