Lexus Teases Future Electric LFA ‘Revival’

Late last year, Toyota dropped a huge announcement about lots of new electric models in the works but naturally one of them really caught our eye. It was a low-slung sports car with a Lexus badge sporting a long bonnet, short deck, and a beautiful profile. Now, Lexus offers a better look at the car with a new set of photos.

As the title suggests, this could be the highly-anticipated LFA ‘revival’ and if you take a look at the images included, there are some pretty clear parallels to the iconic LFA supercar from 10 years ago.

The manufacturer has not given it a name but rather refers to it as a future electric sports car, or next-generation sports car depending on what you prefer. We should find out the actual name before it arrives in 2030.

There are no details on the powertrain, but Lexus does say it will accelerate from 0 to 60 mph (96 km/h) in the low two-second range.

Lexus says it’ll feature a “unique driving experience founded on linear vehicle responses that are constantly faithful to the driver’s intentions, with seamless connection of deceleration, steering and acceleration at all times”. Sounds good to us.

The sports car featured here is part of the electrification plan, with Lexus stating the sports car “symbolizes the future of the Lexus brand while also reviving the spirit of the iconic Lexus LFA.”