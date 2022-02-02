South African Collector Nabs The R22 Million ‘Bad Boys’ Porsche 911 Turbo

Earlier last month, Mecum Auctions’ Kissimmee event took place with one of the stars of the show being the original Porsche 911 964 Turbo from the firsts Bad Boys movie.

It immediately made headlines after selling for a substantial $1.43 million (approx. R22 million) including the buyer’s commission.

Recently we have come to learn that the winning bid for this iconic car went to a collector in South Africa who has some pretty impressive machines already. This may not be the most expensive of the collection but it sure is one of the coolest.

As a reminder, this is the car that was once owned by Michael Bay and actually driven by Will Smith in the film. Having covered just 34,396 miles from new, Michael Bay sold the car to Pat Sandstone who sold it to the “current” owner in 2005. Matthew Drendel bought the car in 2008, and in 2014, the “current” owner bought the car back from the Drendel Collection.

Marcus Burnett: Hey man where-where-where’s your cup holder?

Mike Lowrey: I don’t have one.

Marcus Burnett: What the f- w’you mean you don’t have one? Eighty thousand dollars for this car and you ain’t got no damn cup holder?

Mike Lowrey: It’s $105,000 and this happens to be one of the fastest production cars on the planet. Zero to sixty in four seconds, sweetie. It’s a limited edition.

The full listing can be found here but the car comes with the front french number plate “447 DB 75” and the epic “BAD BYS1” at the rear. Not only do you get the Porsche Certificate of Authenticity and a Movie Certificate of Authenticity but it has won multiple awards too.

Will we see this special piece of kit touch down in South Africa? We can only hope but the South African owner has not decided that yet.