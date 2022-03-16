2023 BMW 7 Series Teased With Massive Grille

If you are a BMW fan and in particular a 7 Series fan, then put the 20th of April in your diaries as that is when the new 7 and i7 will break cover.

BMW decided to share a few teaser images with us and as you can see the car will inherit the large kidney grille from the Concept XM.

There will be a thin LED strip as the daytime running lights as the main clusters are located lower on the bumper.

There is also an extra screen with built-in controls on the passenger side of the dash, called “Interaction Bar.”

The new BMW 7 Series is absolutely trail-blazing in every respect. Like no other model, the BMW 7 Series stands for BMW’s innovative strength,” says Frank Weber, Member of the Board of Management of BMW AG for Development.

“The all-electric BMW i7 is also the most powerful BMW 7 Series. It combines the best driving experience with the ultimate digital experience. This makes it the ideal vehicle for forward-thinking, responsible decision-makers and avant-garde pioneers.” he added.

In the interior, the focus is on the innovative user experience created with new My Modes and the latest generation of the iDrive operating system. My Modes enable the driver to precisely customise the car’s driving characteristics and interior ambience. In addition to the BMW Curved Display, a new type of light and function strip on the instrument panel and the doors provides a visual and haptic quality that is as modern as it is exclusive. The BMW Interaction Bar is part of the ambient lighting and also features integrated control buttons. In addition, the newly developed Sky Lounge panoramic glass roof adds to the feeling of spaciousness, modernity and well-being that prevails in the interior of the new BMW 7 Series with LED light threads that can be individually adjusted.

The rear of the BMW i7 offers outstanding travel comfort and sets new entertainment standards offering a unique cinematic experience. The BMW Theatre Screen, which moves out of the roof liner, is an ultra-widescreen with a 31-inch screen, 32:9 panoramic display format and 8K streaming resolution. It transforms the rear seats into an exclusive, private cinema lounge where passengers can select their personal entertainment programme from a diverse range of streaming offers and enjoy watching it while driving in BMW’s new top-of-the-range models.