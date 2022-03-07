641 HP (478 kW) Manhart Tuned BMW X7 M50i Is Basically An X7 M

There are no signs that BMW will be taking the BMW X7 to a full-fat M level with an X7 M but the folks from Manhart have a new offering called the Manhart MHX7 650 that can certainly fill that void.

The range-topping BMW X7 M50i is used as a starting point which develops 523 hp (390 kW) and 750 Nm from the 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8. Manhart Performance technicians have managed to crank things up to 641 hp (478 kW) and 920 Nm of torque with the use of their in-house MHtronik auxiliary control unit. In addition to the electronic tuning, a sports exhaust system with valve control is fitted which ends with four stunning carbon fibre tailpipes. The standard OPFs have been removed which will certainly improve the V8 soundtrack.

The ground clearance of the SUV, which is equipped with air suspension ex works, was lowered by around 25 millimetres by means of new coupling rods. Combine this with the typical Manhart black and gold exterior theme and a host of carbon fibre components and you have yourself one mean looking Bavarian beast.

Wrapping up the changes on the exterior is a set of massive 23-inch wheels with a multi-spoke design sporting a black and gold look.