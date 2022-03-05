Aston Martin DBX707 Takes On Lamborghini Urus in A Drag Race

Aston Martin just took the covers off the potent DBX707 and the folks from CarWow have already got their hands on a press unit to put it up against the original super SUV, the Lamborghini Urus.

Under the hood of the Aston, you will find the familiar 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 but it has been tuned to push out 707 PS (hence the name) which equates to 697 hp or 520 kW. Torque is up to 900 Nm (663 lb-ft) which will allow the SUV to sprint to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 3.3 seconds.

Aston’s engineers gave the 707 a new nine-speed automatic gearbox with an especially beefy wet-clutch instead of a normal torque converter.

Push play and enjoy these two beastly SUVs battling it out.