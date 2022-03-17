Audi A6 Avant e-tron concept Revealed With Production Version Coming 2024

Audi took the covers off the A6 Avant e-tron concept giving us a preview of a stylish, electric wagon of a production version planned for launch in 2024.

If you fancy the styling of the concept, you will be glad to know that the manufacturer says the vehicle going into showrooms looks a lot like what we are seeing here. This is an exterior preview only as the concept does not even have an interior.

Styling-wise you will notice a closed up grille upfront with some small functional inlets at the corners to improve the aerodynamics.

Those sleek headlights not only look good but will also let owners configure their own daytime running light signature. Audi suggests this is tech that’s coming to the production car.

At the back, the concept has a steeply angled hatchback. The full-width taillights have 3d elements inside of them. The lower portion has a prominent diffuser with oval-shaped vents below it.

The Audi A6 Avant e-tron concept sits on the Premium Platform Electric (PPE) and packs an electric motor on each axle for a total output of 469 hp (350 kW) and 800 Nm (590 lb-ft) of torque.

The 800-volt, 270-kW recharging capacity allows for getting 300 km (186 miles) of range within as little as 10 minutes. Less than 25 minutes is necessary to take the pack from 5 to 80 percent.

Audi suggests it will run to 100 km/h (62 mph) in less than seven seconds or as quick as “well under four seconds” for high-performance models which suggest they are planning an RS version.