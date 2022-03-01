Four-Cylinder Mercedes-AMG SL 43 Reportedly On The Way

When the all-new Mercedes-AMG only SL was revealed last year, we only saw the 55 and 63 variants which make use of the familiar twin-turbo 4.0-litre V8.

Now, according to Mercedes-Benz Passion Blog, there is an entry-level 43 version on the way with some round tailpipes and a four-cylinder engine.

The engine in question is apparently the M254 which is the 2.0-litre unit found in the newest Mercedes-Benz C-Class. In this application, it can deliver 255 hp (190 kW) and 400 Nm (295 lb-ft) of torque. Thanks to an extra temporary punch coming from the mild-hybrid setup, it can hit 100 km/h (62 mph) in six seconds flat and will top out at 241 km/h (150 mph).

That might satisfy C-Class customers but surely that is not enough for the Mercedes-AMG Sport Leicht owners? Apparently, an electric turbocharger borrowed from the mighty GT 63 S E Performance will crank things up a bit.

The new output will reportedly be 385 hp (287 kW) which makes it significantly more powerful than the C-Class we mentioned but still not as powerful as the M139 engine found in the A 45 S range (416 hp).