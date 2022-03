CarWow is pumping out the drag race videos at one hell of a rate but that just means more content for us to enjoy.

Their latest clip sees the new Audi RS 3 Sportback take on the BMW M3 Competition (non xDrive).

As expected, the all-wheel-drive RS 3 rockets off the line but then the much more potent Bimmer reels it in towards the end as expected.

There are three races for you to enjoy so push play and watch the fastest production hot hatch in the world put up one heck of a fight.