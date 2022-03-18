Techart Reveal Carbon Kit and New Wheels For Porsche 911 GT3

Techart have set their sights on the gorgeous Porsche 911 (992) GT3 and given it some subtle upgrades – for now.

The new carbon fibre parts aim to highlight the racing DNA of the Porsche 911 GT3 and 911 GT3 with Touring Package while retaining the aerodynamic concept of the sports car at the same time.

The carbon fenders actually make the car 15mm wider which when combined with some wheel arch louvres and a carbon bonnet drastically improve the presence of the sports car.

It may not look like it, but the car actually gets a fairly substantial overhaul. Large air intakes at the front, a prominent front spoiler lip and an air inlet panel in the front apron, sport side mirrors and side skirts as well as the lower part of the rear apron replace the standard components.

The kit also features a rear wing made entirely of carbon fibre with powerfully shaped wing endplates and a carbon air intake on the trunk lid.

Customers can choose to have the carbon components finished in either matte or high gloss visible carbon or the Techart favourite option, forged design carbon.

Wrapping up the exterior changes is a set of new central locking Techart Formula VII forged wheels. These are given a unique turbine styling and are available in 20 inches for the front and 21 at the back.

Customizing the interior is of course available and the aftermarket specialist offers you endless possibilities to give your Porsche 911 GT3 a personal touch.