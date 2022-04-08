Custom Rolls-Royce Cullinan Is An Opulent Overlander

Only a small percentage of individuals in the world can afford the Rolls-Royce Cullinan but you are in another league when you modify it to become an overlapping rig.

German tuner Delta4x4 is in charge of the commission (customer who lives on the Arabian Peninsula) and as you can see in the renderings, it certainly looks the part.

The Rolls SUV sports a beefy brush bar with a total of six spotlights mounting to it. Modified front fenders allow for a nicely integrated snorkel that places the intake point just above the roof.

The addition of a roof rack carries a tent, some recovery equipment, extra fuel and four more auxiliary lamps.

To improve the clearance, you can fit an 80 mm (3.15 inch) suspension lift for €15,000. This Cullinan rides on 20-inch wheels and 33-inch Mickey Thompson off-road tyres (€15,000 for a set). The widened fenders to fit the new rubber cost €14,000. With all of these parts, the SUV sits about 150 mm (5.9 inches) taller than stock (see images below).

The whole conversion will set you back €150,000 (almost R2.5m) which of course excludes the donor car.

Delta4X4 specializes in modifying vehicles to be more capable off-road. One such example is the rugged Porsche 911 for a buyer looking to take the car from Germany to Dakar.