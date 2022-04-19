Ferrari Drops Top On Ferrari 296 GTS

Last year Ferrari showed us the V6-powered 296 GTB and now we are getting a drop-top version aptly called the 296 GTS (Gran Turismo Spider).

It sports a retractable hardtop that can be opened and closed in 14 seconds while travelling at speeds of up to 45 km/h (30 mph). Press the button to lower the top and the roof will split into two sections that fold flush over the engine bay.

Just like the 296 GTB, this makes use of the twin-turbo 3.0-litre V6 developing 654 hp (488 kW) and with the help of an electric motor, it can deliver a whopping 818 hp (610 kW) and 740 Nm (546 lb-ft) of torque. That is enough grunt for a 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) sprint in just 2.9 seconds and a top speed of 330 km/h (205 mph).

How much weight does this gain over its coupe sibling? If fitted with the optional Assetto Fiorano package, you are looking at an increase of 70 kg (154 lb).

Much like the version with the fixed roof, the new 296 GTS has an all-electric driving range of 25 km (15.5 miles) courtesy of a 7.45-kWh battery pack. As with the coupe, the mid-engined Cabrio uses the same dual-clutch, eight-speed automatic transmission installed in the SF90 Stradale / Spider as well as the Roma / Portofino.

The 296 GTS is not the only debut planned for this year by Ferrari as in just a few short months, the wraps will finally come off the Purosangue SUV.