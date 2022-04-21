Will We See A Special Audi R8 V10 Performance RS Final Edition?

via Motor1.com

Last week we saw Lamborghini reveal the Huracán Tecnica as a sort of swansong for the V10 supercar and if a fresh report is to be believed, we could see something similar coming from Audi.

A recent post from TheSupercarBlog claims to have inside information on a special R8 expected to be called the V10 Performance RS Final Edition.

The publication suggests it will be the last R8 with an internal combustion engine before it is replaced with an all-electric version.

The report continues to claim that the 5.2-litre naturally-aspirated V10 will be dialled up to around 650 horses but we have our doubts considering the range-topping Huracán STO packs 630 hp.

The Final Edition is;

Likely to receive a few exterior upgrades as well. We’ve been told that the R8 V10 Performance RS Final edition will feature an updated aero package with loads of carbon fibre components. If our information is correct, the Audi R8 V10 Performance RS Final edition will be unveiled in the fall of 2022. The Supercar Blog

The included images were captured by spy photographers in January this year and although the car was not sporting any camouflage, it was showing off some notable design changes, especially in the aero department. Could this be the upcoming finale? Only time will tell.