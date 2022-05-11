Even More Hardcore BMW M4 CSL Rumoured In Form Of 600 HP 3.0 CSL Hommage Concept

You should know by now that this year BMW is celebrating 50 years of M and although we will be seeing the production version of the massive XM at some stage, we could get something even more special.

Cast your memory back to 2015 when BMW revealed the 3.0 CSL Hommage well according to BMWBlog, this insane looking concept could be transformed into a production version this year based on the upcoming M4 CSL.

This will most certainly stick to the rear-wheel-drive formula to keep purists happy and will more than likely avoid putting on some weight. Insiders are claiming the S58 engine will be cranked up to as much as 600 horses which will make this one serious machine.

The added muscle is expected to catapult the 3.0 CSL Hommage to 100 km/h (62 mph) in three and a half seconds while keeping your foot buried to the floor could see it popping over the 300 km/h mark.

Styling is expected to take huge inspiration from the concept but it won’t be as wild as some of the M4’s hardpoints cannot be altered. Even so, we can still expect a serious makeover to make the biggest statement for their 50th anniversary.

Don’t expect this to come with a reasonable price tag though as apparently it will be priced between €600,000 to €700,000 (approx. R12m) but then again the chances of you being allocated one are next to nothing as just 50 units will reportedly be built.

Potential buyers are already being approached which tells us it could be unveiled as a sold-out car.

A world premiere will take place before the end of 2022 as a culmination of the M division’s 50th anniversary.