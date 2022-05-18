Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali Says South Africa Grand Prix “Most Likely To Happen Soon”

A new week and there is more smoke around the possible return of a Formula 1 Grand Prix to South Africa only this time, the boss himself has spoken and not one of the drivers.

F1 CEO, Stefano Domenicali has confirmed that he is close to concluding a deal for the sport to return to South Africa “as soon as possible”.

“We have two options for a new race, and the most likely to hopefully happen soon is South Africa,” said Domenicali, speaking to The New York Times.

“It’s part of our agenda, and there is a commitment to see if this could be on the calendar as soon as possible.”

Liberty Media CEO Greg Maffei added: “Johannesburg is definitely on our list. You’d love to have one in Cape Town, but I’m not sure that’s doable, so Johannesburg is the more likely.”

Hold those thumbs ladies and gents, things are sounding pretty promising.

Source: GPFans