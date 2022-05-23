Here Is The Second R400 Million Rolls-Royce Boat Tail

Last year, Rolls-Royce broke the internet when they revealed the limited Boat Tail and its $28 million price tag but now we get to see the second commission which will join the owners’ private car museum.

The new example is finished in striking rose gold paint and combines several hues inspired by pearl shells from the buyer’s personal collection.

The Boat Tail was built and designed for three potential clients who shared a deep appreciation of nautical design, J-Class yachts were referenced as inspiration points and the clients shared the same demand to create a model never seen before. After consultation, an agreement was reached to build three cars with similar bodies but highly personalized individually.

“Every Rolls-Royce Coachbuild commission is, of course, incredibly special; but in this case, there was an additional depth of feeling,” said Alex Innes, Rolls-Royce head of coachbuild design. “Creating a motor car in honour of a revered client’s father and family history is an extraordinary privilege; a responsibility that we took very much to heart. The commissioning patron’s deep-rooted connection to Boat Tail is an inspiration – the result far exceeds a means of conveyance to become, quite literally, a moving work of art.”