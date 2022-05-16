Manhart Push Porsche Cayenne Turbo Coupé To 796 HP (593 kW)

Manhart Performance decided to tackle the Porsche Cayenne Turbo Coupé and came up with the Manhart Performance CRT 800.

As you can see in the images included, not much has been done to the car apart from the usual black and gold theme and some new wheels. The big changes take place under the hood as it now pumps out 796 hp (593 kW) and 1,090 Nm (804 lb-ft) of torque. That is significantly more than the stock 541 hp (404 kW) and 700 Nm (567 lb-ft).

To achieve the power upgrade, Manhart fits different turbos and a new intercooler. There’re also ECU software tweaks to make everything work together.

To give the potent SUV a distinct soundtrack, they also fitted a new exhaust system finished with 100 mm (3.94-inch) diameter circular tips. If you don’t live in Germany, they will also offer downpipes with 200-cell catalytic converters and OPF-delete replacement pipes.

The sleek SUV sits 35 mm (1.38 inches) lower and although the tuner retains the factory air suspension, they do use new coupling rods.

In the near future, Manhart will offer its own carbon-fibre front spoiler and a rear diffuser for the Cayenne Coupe Turbo (not shown on this vehicle).