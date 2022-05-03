New Lamborghini Huracán GT3 EVO2 Race Car Looks Like It Means Business

It has been 8 years since we first saw the Lamborghini Huracán Super Trofeo and now the latest race car from Sant’Agata Bolognese has been revealed. Say hello to the Huracán GT3 EVO2.

The GT3 EVO2 takes after the STO, which itself is a road-going version of the Super Trofeo, hence the Super Trofeo Omologata moniker.

It can be bought as a new car or you can upgrade your existing Huracán GT3 EVO to the new spec.

The second evolution of the racer gets a revised aerodynamic package with a new diffuser to boost rear downforce. In addition, the STO-derived massive wing further helps the car remain glued to the road and has new supports for greater adjustment.

Squadra Corse also tweaked the traction control and anti-lock braking systems to make the vehicle easier to control in low-grip scenarios.

Customer deliveries are scheduled to commence in the second half of the year ahead of its racing debut in January 2023 at the Daytona 24 Hours. The GT3 EVO2 does not represent the final Huracán update as the Steratto, a high-riding road car, is coming in a few months.

It will represent the swan song for the ICE-only supercar as any potential subsequent versions will be hybridized, much like the supercar’s replacement.