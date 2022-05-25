V10 Symphony As Lamborghini Huracán STO Takes On The Lexus LFA

It’s always interesting seeing the performance gap between cars ten years apart and it’s mouth-watering when it is two naturally-aspirated V10s from vastly different stables.

One is arguably the best sounding car of all time, the Lexus LFA and the other is a track-honed bull the Lamborghini Huracán STO.

The LFA packs a 4.8-litre naturally aspirated V10 with a sensational 9,000-rpm redline delivering 552 hp (412 kW) and 480 Nm (354 lb-ft) of torque.

The STO makes do with a naturally aspirated 5.2-litre V10 that delivers 630 hp (470 kW) and 565 Nm (417 lb-ft).

The Lexus LFA’s clutch is a bit fragile and very expensive to replace, so the drivers don’t use launch control for these races.

Push play and enjoy!