Manthey-Racing Performance Kit Shaves 4s From Porsche 911 GT3 ‘Ring Time

Just a day or two ago we shared information and availability of Manthey-Racing Performance Kits in South Africa and today they share news of a new lap record.

As we know, Manthey-Racing has developed an upgrade package for the latest Porsche 911 GT3 (992) and since you can buy this directly from Porsche, you will not void the manufacturer’s warranty.

If you think your stock Porsche 911 GT3 needs a little more to grab that extra second around your local circuit, then this package is for you as it has managed to shave 4.19 seconds from the Nürburgring lap time of the stock car with a new time of 6:55.737.

Manthey-Racing does not focus on cranking the engine output but rather fine-tune the near-perfect chassis and aerodynamics.

The aero upgrades include a new lip spoiler and flics at the front and an extended diffuser and a wider carbon-fibre wing with end plates at the rear. Modified air channels under the car also help to increase downforce at the front axle. Manthey also offers its own wheel design which features aero discs to smooth airflow around the car and help reduce total unsprung mass.

The important upgrades for the chassis include four-way adjustable suspension, upgraded brake lines, and as as an option, racing brake pads. A tow loop, door projectors and illuminated door sill plates complete the package.