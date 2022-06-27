McMurtry Fan Car Grabs Goodwood Hill Climb Record, Road Car Planned

We watched every minute of the 2022 Goodwood Festival of Speed live stream this year but one of the most electrifying things we have seen (pun intended) was the pint-sized McMurtry Speirling.

During the Sunday shoot-out, it became the fastest ever to go up the hill with a time of 39.08 seconds with former Formula 1 and IndyCar driver Max Chilton behind the wheel.

During the event, Autocar managed to chat to Thomas Yates, the company’s managing director, who mentioned that a street-legal car is in the works that will deliver just about the same neck-twisting acceleration but cautions it won’t be the “most comfortable over speed bumps.”

Production will be limited to only a “handful” of units and these will cost at least £1 million a pop.

The production car will not be as aerodynamic as the Goodwood record holder but it will retain the power-to-weight ratio of 1,000 hp per metric ton along with a pair of rear-mounted electric motors and a 60-kWh battery pack good for over 300 miles (483 kilometres) of range.