The First of Ten Bugatti Centodieci Delivered In Iconic Bugatti Bleu

We first saw the Bugatti Centodieci revealed in 2019 and now the first unit out of the 10 planned units has been delivered to its very lucky owner.

Pricing is estimated to be around $9 million (approx. R145 million) which makes it one of the most expensive new cars in the world.

The first unit is finished in Bugatti Bleu – a distinctive colour synonymous with Bugatti, the EB110 and even the factory where it was built. The Campogalliano facility where the EB110 was built would become known as the ‘Fabricca Blu’, or blue factory, adorned with Bugatti’s famous paint. The EB110 itself was first revealed to the world’s media wearing the vibrant shade of blue.

The classic combination of Bugatti Bleu and EB110 Silver for the Centodieci’s wheels is no coincidence; the owner of this first unit also owns an EB110 finished in the same iconic colours.

The interior again draws inspiration from its prestigious forebear but is reinvigorated for the modern era of coachbuilt hyper sports cars. The quilted chessboard-like pattern found on the seats, roof liner, door panels, centre console and floormats was first established in the EB110 but elevated here with a bespoke application. Despite the many curves and joins, the pattern seamlessly lines up across areas of the interior. The process of creating the Centodieci interior takes around 16 weeks to complete, including one day dedicated solely to meticulously examining the seats.

Christophe Piochon, President of Bugatti Automobiles, commented: “We at Bugatti in Molsheim are proud to have completed and delivered the very first Centodieci – Bugatti’s latest few-off model. The Centodieci builds upon Ettore Bugatti’s successful 110-year lineage of exceptional design and performance while reviving the memory of the brand’s recent history. The EB110, built by Romano Artioli in Italy, was a critical path to the re-establishment of Bugatti in 1998. After two years of relentless development, we have refined the Centodieci to the standard our customers expect of all Bugatti models. Our designers and engineers pour the very same passion and desire for perfection into the marque’s few-off models as they do for Bugatti’s series production units.”