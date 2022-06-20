The Only White Ferrari Enzo In The World Headed for Auction

The one and only white Ferrari Enzo in the world has come out of hiding and will be auctioned off by RM Sotheby’s in a 24-hour online auction starting June 29.

According to the auction house, Ferrari built just 400 Enzos, including 20 “Extracampionario” cars finished in nonstandard colours. Part of the latter group, this car—chassis 133023—is the only Enzo to leave the factory in Bianco Avus white.

Completed on May 22, 2003, the white Enzo also features a Nero (black) leather interior with Rosso Corsa (racing red) instruments and extra-large carbon-fibre bucket seats with 3D black cloth inserts.

This Enzo received Ferrari Classiche certification in November 2012 so we are expecting it to fetch a pretty penny.