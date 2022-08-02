Local Specification for Volkswagen Golf R and Tiguan R Announced

South Africans have been very patient with Volkswagen South Africa as we are still waiting for the highly-anticipated new Golf 8 R and the first ever Tiguan R.

You will not have to wait too much longer as VWSA has now revealed that the SUV will launch in October this year while the hot hatch Golf R will only see a local launch in 2023.

Since the Golf R’s launch in South Africa in 2007, the powerful hatch has sold close to 6 000 units. The new Volkswagen Golf R reigns supreme as the model range’s most powerful hatch to date. More powerful, more dynamic, more efficient, more closely integrated, more digital; these are the characteristics of the new Golf R, the dynamic flagship of the eighth Golf generation.

The new Golf 8 R’s drive technology tops everything that has been launched in the Golf model range up until now. The corresponding drive output is generated by a 2.0-litre four-cylinder EA 888 engine. The new Golf 8 R accelerates to 100 km/h in just 4.8 seconds. The top speed is 250 km/h. The Golf 8 R impresses with the combination of 400Nm of torque, cutting-edge running gear and the most progressive all-wheel drive in its class.

The new all-wheel drive system and high-tech running gear merge to create a host of innovations whilst offering maximum agility and driving pleasure. The 4MOTION system with R-Performance Torque Vectoring is the new control centre that distributes the engine’s output to the four wheels. A new rear final drive distributes the power of the turbocharged petrol engine in the Golf 8 R, not just between the front and rear axles, but also variably between the two rear wheels. This makes it possible to significantly increase the agility, particularly when cornering. As a world first, the all-wheel drive is also networked via a Vehicle Dynamics Manager (VDM) with other running gear systems such the electronic differential locks (XDS) and adaptive chassis control DCC. Thanks to this close integration of the different systems, the new Golf 8 R offers optimum traction control and neutral handling with the utmost level of precision. The Golf 8 R is equipped with a 7-speed dual-clutch gearbox (DSG) as standard. Fuel consumption is 7.8l/100km.

Standard features in the new Golf 8 R include mobile inductive charging, panoramic sunroof, Keyless Entry with safelock and an electric tailgate and luggage compartment, ‘Discover Pro’ system with satellite navigation, Wireless App-Connect and Voice Control, 19-inch Estoril alloy wheels, Adaptive Chassis Control including driving profile selection, Light and Vision Package including high-beam control light assist, Nappa leather seats as well as a choice of three exterior colours (Pure White, Lapiz Blue Metallic and Deep Black Pearl).

Optional features in the new Golf 8 R include IQ.Light LED Matrix Headlights, Akrapovič Exhaust, Head-Up Display, Harman Kardon sound system, Parallel Park Assist, Rear Assist with a rear view camera, Blind spot monitor with Rear Traffic Alert and Lane Assist with electronically folding side mirrors, Travel Assist with Lane Assist and Adaptive Cruise Control, IQ.Drive Adaptive Cruise Control with Front Assist, Autonomous Emergency Braking System as well as the Black Performance Package with drift mode, an increased top speed of 270 km/h and black 19-inch Estoril alloy wheels.

All-new Tiguan R, Volkswagen’s most powerful SUV

Volkswagen will also be launching the most powerful Tiguan, the Tiguan R, in the local market. The Tiguan R will join Volkswagen’s T SUV range in South Africa which currently consists of the T-Cross, Taigo, T-Roc, Tiguan, Tiguan Allspace and Touareg.

With a power output of 235kW, the Tiguan R accelerates to 100 km/h in just 5.1 seconds. Featuring an all-wheel drive system, the Tiguan R, with a top speed of 250 km/h, fascinates with outstandingly agile and confident handling. The new Tiguan R combines the dynamic performance of a sports car with the variability of a SUV.

The four-cylinder engine provides its maximum torque of 400Nm as low as 2 100 rpm and maintains this high torque at a constant level up to 5 350 rpm. This power is distributed to the four wheels by the new all-wheel drive system: 4MOTION with R-Performance Torque Vectoring, which is also available in the new Golf 8 R. With the new all-wheel drive system, handling agility, particularly when cornering, has been improved. With this system the Tiguan R sets a new benchmark for SUV driving dynamics.

The extended technical Tiguan R equipment includes a powerful 18-inch brake system with blue brake calipers (with the R logo at the front), a DCC chassis (with adaptively controlled shock absorbers) lowered by 10mm and a driving profile selection enhanced for the Tiguan R with an additional R profile. This sporty mode can be activated by means of a blue R button on the new multi-function sports steering wheel. This is also equipped with separate large paddles for manual control of the 7-speed DSG gearbox.

The Tiguan R’s sporty DNA is not just to be found in the turbocharged engine and all-wheel drive system, but also in its extensively customised equipment. Taking the exterior as an example: the standard equipment here includes bumpers in R design with aerodynamic elements in high-gloss black or the car body colour, exterior mirror covers in matt chrome, a unique high-gloss black rear diffuser, black wheel housing extensions, 20-inch Misano alloy wheels, Lights and Vision Package (with Auto Dimming Rear view mirror and rain sensor), panoramic sunroof and Park Distance Control in the front and rear. The new Tiguan R comes available with a choice of ten exterior colours.

In the interior, the Tiguan R sets itself apart with features such as premium Nappa leather seats with an ‘R’ logo, a customised Digital Cockpit with an integrated lap timer, as well as Carbon Grey decorative trim. The decorative trim elements are illuminated via the background lighting. Also illuminated is the R logo in the aluminium front sill panel mouldings. The ‘Discover Pro’ system with satellite navigation, Wireless App-Connect and Voice Control, Active Info Display as well as Keyless Entry with safelock and an electric tailgate and luggage compartment also come standard.

Optional features in the Tiguan R include the trailer hitch, IQ.Light LED Matrix Headlights, Akrapovič Exhaust, 21-inch Estoril alloy wheels, Head-Up Display, Mobile Inductive Charging System, Harman Kardon sound system, Area view camera system with Park Assist and Park Distance Control, Rear view camera system with Park Assist and Park Distance Control, IQ.Drive Adaptive Cruise Control with Lane Change System, Park Assist and Autonomous Emergency Braking, IQ.Drive Adaptive Cruise Control with Pedestrian Monitoring and Autonomous Emergency Braking, IQ.Drive Adaptive Cruise Control with Autonomous Emergency Braking and Front Assist as well as the Trailer Manoeuvring System with Park Assist.

The Golf R and Tiguan R come standard with a 3 year/120 000km warranty, 5 year/ 100 000km EasyDrive Maintenance Plan and a 12-year anti-corrosion warranty. The service interval is 15 000km.

Pricing for the new Tiguan R and Golf R will be confirmed closer to the launch date in October 2022 and early 2023 respectively.