Lamborghini Aventador Ultimae vs SVJ Drag Race

The Lamborghini Aventador is no longer in production but has already become something of an icon and one of the most recognizable supercars of our generation.

The final model is the Ultimae which was built to combine the elegance of the Aventador S with the performance bits of the SVJ.

So is the last Aventador the quickest one in a straight line? The answer is below thanks to the folks over at CarWow.

Performance-wise, the Ultimae makes 10 more horsepower than the SVJ. However, this increase in power is somehow offset as it came with added weight, making the former a tad heavier than the latter.