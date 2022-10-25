Manhart Tease New BMW M2 Pushing Out 552 HP (412 kW)

Manhart has been rather quick to offer a virtual preview of a package for the brand-new BMW M2 (G87) and according to them adds “more fuel to the fire” of the discussion about the styling.

“You see here our interpretation of the new baby M-car and we are ready to take on its fearless, but daring design and create a unique package which leaves behind our signature mark.” says the tuner.

Manhart starts off by tweaking the 3.0-litre twin-turbo engine to deliver as much as 560 PS (552 hp; 412 kW) and 650 Nm (480 lb-ft) of torque. This is achieved thanks to a stainless steel exhaust system with valve control and downpipes with or without catalytic converters. OPF-delete pipes with 200 cells HJS catalytic converters and a choice of 4 x 100 mm carbon or ceramic coated tailpipes will be available as well.

A suspension upgrade will be offered to not only improve the stance and presence but also the handling. Two versions will be available; full coilover suspension and lowering springs.

Cosmetically you can fit a set of Concave One wheels finished in silk matte black featuring their signature golden pinstripe. The exterior carbon upgrades will include carbon front flicks, carbon rear spoiler, carbon side flicks, carbon aero flicks front and rear, carbon roof spoiler, and carbon rear diffuser with a centre light positioned between the four tailpipes.