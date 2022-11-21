Kyalami 9-Hour General Ticket Prices Revealed – Sales Starting This Week

Motorsport fans can look forward to an adrenaline-filled extravaganza when the iconic Kyalami 9-Hour returns to South Africa from the 23rd to the 25th of February next year.

The event will be the second round of the Intercontinental GT Challenge Powered by Pirelli leading the organisers to anticipate that all teams will be lined up on the grid to boost their season title aspirations.

Denis Klopper (K9H Race and Track Activations Manager) added: “We are extremely excited to announce a full Support Race programme for the Kyalami 9 Hour race, with six categories announced including three National Championship Series. With a total Support Race entry exceeding 200 competitors race fans can look forward to an entertaining three days of motorsport and Historic Race Car demonstrations.”

General Access tickets go on sale on Friday, 25th November with special Black Friday deals for one day only. Details of the various Hospitality Packages will be announced shortly.

Black Friday Prices (available to purchase on 25 November ONLY).