Next-Gen Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio To Evolve Into 1,000 HP EV

The Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio is one of those cars you have to drive to understand how engaging it is but that could all be disappearing in the next generation.

In an interview with Autocar, Alfa Romeo‘s CEO, Jean-Philippe Imparato, sought to reassure people about the next Giulia. The new car will evolve into an EV with a 345 hp base model and a more powerful Veloce variant making upwards of 790 horses. For us, the real treat will be a 1000 hp Quadrifolio offering, making almost double the current car’s number.

With all this power, it will more than likely get an all-wheel-drive setup with three electric motors similar to that found in the new Maserati GranTurismo Folgore.

Imparato was keen to emphasise the importance of a rapid electrification programme for Alfa. “We switch because we must,” he said. “If not, Alfa Romeo would be dead.”

Design-wise, the Giulia will look like “the Alfa Romeo we all want”, promised the CEO, who described the current design proposals as “very cool”.

Imparato also confirmed the Giulia will be equipped with an 800V electrical architecture, as with other upcoming EVs on the STLA platform, meaning a “substantial” battery top-up (likely 10-80%) could be completed “within 18 minutes”. “We don’t want you to spend hours charging your car,” he said.

Maybe it’s the right time to snap up one of the current ICE offerings. Check out what is on the market here.