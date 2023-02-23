Novitec McLaren Elva Delivers A Whopping 907 HP (676 kW)

When the McLaren Elva leaves the factory in Woking, the twin-turbo 4.0-litre V8 delivers a very healthy 804 hp (600 kW) and 800 Nm (590 lb-ft) of torque which is more than you need in a car that does not weigh much and does not have a roof or windscreen.

Novitec does not agree and can now offer owners of the Elva an even more extreme offering by cranking things up to 907 hp (676 kW) and 888 Nm (655 lb-ft). This was achieved by installing their N-Tronic module with revised mapping for the fuel injection, ignition, and electronic boost pressure control.

They then add a special exhaust system with reduced back pressure and if you wish you can opt to add gold plating to the thermal insulation.

These tweaks allow the roofless rocket to sprint to 100 km/h (62 mph) in just 2.7 seconds, 200 km/h (124 mph) less than 4 seconds later and run to a top speed of more than 330 km/h (205 mph).

As you can see in the gallery below, the tuner offers a set of seven-pair spoke forged wheels measuring 20 inches up front and 21 at the rear.

The McLaren supercar is already extremely low but Novitec will offer a lower option with a set of springs that drop the car by 20 mm (0.79 inches).

Just 149 units of the Elva exist in the world so we cannot imagine too many will be treated by Novitec but if you do go this route, we suggest you opt for the windshield McLaren now offer.