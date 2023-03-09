Three Units Of Sold Out Techart GTstreet R Coming to South Africa

Techart has just announced all 87 units of its Porsche 911 Turbo based super sportscar have been sold and we can confirm that 3 of these will be ‘making’ their way to South Africa.

We reached out to RACE!, the local Techart partner in South Africa, and they confirmed that three units have been locked in for South Africa with the first car already in build.

TechArt offers two different power upgrades for the GTstreet R, with the largest being a whopping 800 hp (597 kW) and 950 Nm (701 lb-ft) of torque. This is done via upgraded turbochargers, upgraded exhaust, and a hefty tune to make it all work together.

You also have the choice of two suspension upgrades. A sport suspension package adds stiffer springs with a 1-inch drop all around, but the second option gives you adjustable coilovers that can also be tuned for a 1-inch drop. Regardless of the suspension, the aero package widens the GTstreet R’s stance by a full inch in the front.

The carbon fibre body kit includes new fascias front and rear, a new boot lid, two-piece side skirts, and that massive race-inspired rear wing. There’s also a roof spoiler that helps move air to where it’s needed most, and even the stylish centre-lock wheels have special carbon fibre discs around the wheel lip for better airflow and lighter weight. After considerable fine-tuning in a wind tunnel, the GTstreet R makes four times more downforce on the 911’s backside at 140 km/h (87 mph), while also reducing lift at the front by 45 percent.

TechArt says the GTStreet R upgrade starts at €73,000 (R1.4 million) but we all know that will be significantly higher in South Africa with our high import duties and possibly craz customizations.

“We are thrilled that all 87 units of the TECHART GTstreet R have been sold out,” says Tobias Beyer, Managing Director of TECHART Automobildesign GmbH. “This is a testament to the incredible craftsmanship and engineering that goes into every TECHART refined vehicle, as well as the passion and dedication of our partners and customers worldwide.”

For those who cannot get enough of Techart, be prepared for the 17th of March as they will be unveiling something new and if we were to hazard a guess, it would be the even more radical GTstreet RS.