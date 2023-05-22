Lamborghini Revuelto Pricing for South Africa

Back in March, Lamborghini took the covers off their all-new V12-powered supercar called the Revuelto and if you have not placed your order for one by now, you will be waiting a very long time.

As the car was revealed, Lamborghini confirmed that the car was “sold out for more than two years” but how much will you need to part with to park this Sant’Agata Bolognese beast in your garage?

We can confirm that base pricing (at the time of writing) is R12,395,000 so with a decent spec added on we would assume a list price of around R15 million.

As a reminder, the Revuelto packs a new 6.5-litre V12 engine which is supplemented by three electric motors to punch out 1,001 hp. This grunt is sent to all four corners via a new eight-speed dual-clutch gearbox, and an all-electric mode is available.

Thanks to the impressive power it takes this Italian rocket just 2.5 seconds to hit 100 km/h (62 mph and under 7 seconds to hit 200 km/h (124 mph). Flat out, the latest Lambo will exceed 350 km/h (217 mph).

Customizing your new V12 Lamborghini could be quite the challenge as you have the choice between 400 exterior paint options combined with 70 colour options for your interior.