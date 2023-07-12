2025 Lamborghini Huracán Successor Spotted Testing For The First Time

Lamborghini is showing no sign of slowing down as the prototype for the 2025 Lamborghini Huracán successor has been spotted for the first time.

What is rather surprising is the prototype seems to be sporting the production body rather than an early test mule with provisional panels and this shows off a design significantly different to the bigger brother we know as the Reveulto.

Even though the camouflage is teasing us with fake sticker Gallardo headlights, we can see new slit headlights and large daytime running lights with a hexagonal shape. The car also has large intakes at the top of its rear fenders while the diffuser at the back shows off a lot of that very wide rubber. It’s unclear whether this is the final look, or the prototype lacked some parts of the rear.

It is expected to pack a plug-in hybrid V8 powertrain, reportedly twin-turbocharged and developed in-house sharing technical principles with the V12-based system used in the Revuelto.

The turbochargers will allegedly be programmed to come alive at 7,000 rpm which means the car will behave like a naturally-aspired V8 below that threshold. Latest rumours suggest the V8 could rev to as much as 10,000 rpm.

Lamborghini has confirmed that the Revuelto’s 8-speed dual-clutch automatic will feature in the Huracán successor. The transmission, which is Lamborghini’s own design, integrates an electric motor in the Revuelto, and the same will likely be true for the Huracán successor.

Lamborghini CEO Stephan Winkelmann confirmed at the Reveulto’s preview event that the as-yet-unnamed successor to the Huracán will arrive at the end of 2024.

