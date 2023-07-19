Mansory Go Carbon Mad On Porsche 911 Turbo S

Just last week we showed you the brutish-looking Brabus 900 Rocket R based on the potent Porsche 911 Turbo S and today Mansory shared their take on the German supercar.

It has been called the P9LM EVO 900 and as you can see it takes everything subtle about the standard car and throws it out the window.

The extensive package includes one of the wildest body kits we have ever seen, a re-upholstered cabin, and a significantly more powerful engine, with a limited production of 10 units.

Up front, there is an entirely new bonnet which joins up to the redesigned bumper. The latter gets larger intakes and a pronounced splitter that extends to a pair of aerodynamic fins on the sides.

Out at the rear, you can barely tell it’s a 911 Turbo S as there are fins, scoops. inlets and more than one wing as well as a wild diffuser featuring triple exhaust pipes. Mansory claims that these components are not merely for visual display but serve functional purposes as well.

Take a look at the gallery below and your eyes will also be drawn to the radical interior of the 911. This example has been fully kitted in soft, high-quality leather finished in light green and white with plenty of carbon fibre accents.

The tuner did not leave the 3.8-litre flat-six untouched as they tweaked things up to 888 hp (662 kW) and 1,050 Nm (774 lb-ft) of torque. This power hike was made possible by tweaking the ECU software and adding a pair of larger VTG turbochargers, 98 mm downpipes, a water-cooled intercooler, and a sports air filter. Thanks to the jump in power, the 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) is completed in 2.5 seconds.

Wrapping up the exterior is a 21/22-inch 10-spoke one-piece forged wheel with a finish to match the bi-tone bodywork.

The P9LM EVO 900 conversion is currently offered for the Coupe variant of the 911 Turbo and Turbo S, with plans to expand it to the Convertible model in the near future.

Pricing is not yet known but considering the extensive changes and performance improvements, this would come at a significant cost.