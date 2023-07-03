Mansory Go Mad On Lamborghini Urus

Mansory is one of the most controversial tuners out there thanks to their outlandish designs and over-the-top approach but their latest creation could take the cake as the most ridiculous of the lot.

The conversion is called the Mansory Venatus, a conversion we have already seen a bunch of times but this is just not our cup of tea.

That in-your-face gold colour is similar to the Bronzo Zenas offered by Lamborghini but the colour does the car absolutely zero justice here.

The exterior also boasts some massive 24-inch fully forged FD.15 while the interior is covered in white leather.

The German tuner does of course massage the twin-turbo 4.0-litre V8 which now pushes out 900 hp (670 kW) and 1,100 Nm (811 lb-ft) of torque.