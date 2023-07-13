McLaren Reveals Track-Only 830 HP (641 kW) V10 Solus GT

McLaren has revealed the production version of a car that first appeared in the Gran Turismo video game and has given it the Solus GT name.

It has been built around a unique monocoque chassis with enclosed wheels and a substantial rear wing The car itself weighs less than 1000 kg yet it produces 1200 kg of downforce when going flat out.

Powering the Solus GT is a 5.2-litre V10 engine (a first for a McLaren customer car) which revs all the way to 10,000 rpm and pushes out more than 830 hp (641 kW) and 650 Nm (479 lb-ft) of torque.

This significant grunt is sent to the rear wheels via a bespoke seven-speed sequential gearbox and is able to rocket the car to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 2.5 seconds. The top speed exceeds 321 km /h (200 mph), according to McLaren.

The driver sits in an enclosed cabin which is accessed by a jet plane-type sliding canopy. Inside the future owners will find a fixed seat created and moulded to suit the individual.

Each of the 25 units has been spoken for with future owners having to fork out more than £3 million (approx. R70m).

“The McLaren Solus GT is the realisation of a radical McLaren concept vehicle originally created for the world of virtual racing,” said Michael Leiters, new CEO of McLaren Automotive.