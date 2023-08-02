DMC Previews Wild Wing Kits For Lamborghini Revuelto

Not a single customer around the world has taken delivery of their Lamborghini Revuelto but aftermarket specialist, DMC, already has two options to make your hybrid Bull even more unique.

The two kits have been dubbed Molto Veloce and Schumacher and as you can see in the images below, the most significant differences feature at the rear. The Schumacher features the larger rear wing, with a twin-post, swan-neck setup. The St. Agata bull is machined into the wing along with “1 of 88,” as DMC only plans to produce 88 examples of the Schumacher wing. The Molto Veloce wing is smaller but no less wild in its design, just like the rest of the car’s carbon bits.

Both of the aero packages include a new front splitter reminiscent of Lamborghini’s SVJ variants. DMC also redesigned the front fenders that feature functional carbon-fibre air vents. The doors receive extra carbon accents, while the tuner adorns the rear with a larger and more aggressive rear diffuser.

The hybrid powertrain is not exactly lacking power but should you want a bit more, DMC can assist with an 88 hp boost thanks to an upgraded ZESAD titanium exhaust system.

DMC says the kits start from $49,990 (approx. R900k) but the power bump, exhaust system, and wheels are part of an extra performance package.